The delightfully decadent world of Blanc de Blanc Encore has been wowing audiences since it opened in January in the beautifully refurbished venue The Grand Electric, Surry Hills.

Due to overwhelming demand Strut & Fret has announced that Blanc de Blanc is returning for a third Sydney season and will play from Friday 9 June until Sunday 30 July.

BLANC de BLANC ENCORE serves an intoxicating blend of fun, flirtation and acrobatic feats; enthralling audiences with the same addictive blend of acrobatic artistry and risqu revelry that its creators are world-renowned for.

The star studded, internationally sourced cast with its numerous Cirque du Soleil alumni includes Felix Pouliot from Canada, aerialist Caitlin Marion from USA, Jess Mews and Melanie Hawkins from Australia and New Zealand’s Emma Phillips.

Tickets to Blanc de Blanc Encore are on sale now!

Check out the details and score your tickets below!!