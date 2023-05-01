Image: Catherin Bennett’s “Sounds of Silence III”.

314Abercrombie Gallery is excited to present ‘In & Between’ by Sydney artist, Catherin Bennett, at 314 Abercrombie Street, Darlington.

With passion, energy and ingenuity, Catherin’s second solo exhibition explores identity, love, and nature’s magical power. Comprising contemporary figurative and abstract works, Catherin combines the use of traditional mediums with unique surfaces and techniques including recycled and salvaged items.

“The artworks within this collection have evolved organically as I found unique items for my surfaces including a huge old machine board and even a set of antique French doors”, said Catherin.

“I let each story rise out of the surface to express how we live between boundaries, adding wires to hook pieces together so we can see the ‘between’. I wanted to see the shadows on the wall in the between.”

Catherin’s experience in corporate marketing and communications also enables her to bring each work to life through her unique creative ability to tell stories. This collection evokes emotions about our struggles with life and death (Lead Me Home, Man Between, Spirits’ Tree), identity and sexuality (Bed of Roses, Non-Binary), the passage of time, love and loss through love stories (The Navigator,

Juliette), and the magic (Moira, Wonderland, Beanstalk, Narnia, Reach, Golden Dragon) energy and abundance in our natural world (Between Land and Sea, The Source, The Race).

Descending from a family of artists who emigrated from Europe in the 1940s, Catherin fondly remembers watching her Hungarian Grandmother paint and sketch, and the strong aroma of oil paints and turpentine. Having studied and practised art since a young age, and now undertaking further studies in Fine Art with Curtin University, Catherin’s passion, and dedication shine through this unique collection.

“We exist within and between spaces. Regardless of the passage of time, the interrelationship of all things influences us. Yet, our connection to self, one another and nature must navigate boundaries.”

A series of events will accompany ‘In & Between’, including the Opening Night on Thursday 4 May from 6 – 8pm, Artist Talk on Saturday 6 May at 2pm, Drawing workshops Sunday 7 May and Saturday 12 May from 3 – 4:30pm.

For more information, please contact Catherin Bennett www.cx2art.com.