SYNTHONY is thrilled to announce its return to Australia this summer with a brand new show: SYNTHONY No.3.

The show boasts a star studded line up with Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Rogue Traders), Thandi Phoenix, Ilan Kidron (The Potbelleez) et.al, the lavish celebration of dance music continues with a fresh setlist of massive dance tracks performed with a mix of live orchestra, vocalists, instrumentalists, and DJs in what is set to be its biggest and most dynamic line-up to date.

Sydney Observer caught up with Natalie Bassingthwaighte ahead of this weekend’s performance.

“Performing Voodoo Child (Natalie’s own song) with an orchestra is a whole other experience. I think being able to see the audience, a sea of people just singing and dancing the entire time, is electrifying – there is nothing quite like it.”

“The size of this show and what it does for your body and your energy – it just makes you smile and dance and sing – it hits all the senses. The lighting, the DJs, the orchestra and such a great line-up of artists, it’s pretty phenomenal.”

And what is next for Natalie’s own music career?

“I think we are going to get in a studio and do some more music. Just having the new song out has really reinvigorated our excitement for the band. It’s fun, the fans are going crazy for it, and we can’t wait to do some more!”

The Sydney show will be at the Aware Super Theatre, ICC on Saturday 22 April.

Tickets are on sale via www.synthony.com. Get in quick!