Give mum the gift of time with the family this Mother’s Day and organise a surprise trip to HOYTS cinemas!

HOYTS’ Director of Sales, Marketing and Content Stephanie Mills provides some suggestions.

“Show Mum how much she means to you by getting tickets to a HOYTS LUX session for her and the family. Treat her to our luxury package which includes her choice of two starters and two mains from our gourmet menu. From arancini to pizzas, salads, and decadent sundaes, the menu is sure to please all tastebuds.”

“HOYTS LUX offers an indulgent, intimate movie experience. A fully stocked bar, in-cinema dining, and ultra-comfortable reclining seats make watching the newest releases a truly luxury affair.”

There will be a great line-up of new releases on offer. Five years after the original film’s release, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton join forces again for Book Club: The Next Chapter. When one of the women announces she’s getting married, the group takes their book club on the road, heading to Italy on a girls’ trip that goes off the rails.

Also sure to be popular with mums is Love Again. After her fiancé’s death, a young woman continues to send texts to his old mobile number and forms a connection with the man the number has been reassigned to.

If you want to take the whole family to a movie that offers both thrills and laughs, secure your tickets to Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Chris Pratt is back as Peter Quill, and this time he and his merry band of misfits are protecting the universe and one of their own.

Mum can also choose the movie and session by giving her a HOYTS Gift Card. Simply go to the HOYTS website and choose either a physical or E-Gift Card. HOYTS Gift Cards can be used to book tickets in cinema or online. Use the remaining funds to buy your favourite candy bar snacks from our immersive Treat City, a scoop of ice-cream from Ben & Jerry’s, or a pre-movie drink from Artie’s Bar & Café.

Tickets for Mother’s Day sessions go on sale on Monday 1 May.

Secure your tickets online at hoyts.com.au.