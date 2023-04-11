Several community events are being held on Tuesday 25 April.

Ku-ring-gai’s commemorations of Australia’s most solemn military day will commence with two dawn services at Roseville RSL Memorial and Bicentennial Park, West Pymble.

The dawn service at Roseville Memorial Park, 62 Pacific Highway will be held from 5am. The President of the Roseville RSL Sub-Branch and Mayor Jeff Pettett will deliver speeches at the service on behalf of the Ku-ring-gai community.

An ANZAC Day dawn service coordinated by the Sydney North Region Scouts will be held at Bicentennial Park, West Pymble from 5.30am.

Services later in the morning will be held at Wahroonga Park, Turramurra Memorial Park and St Ives War Memorial.

From 7.30am, a service will be hosted at Wahroonga Park by the Sydney North Region Scouts. At 9.30am, a memorial service will be held at Turramurra Memorial Park, Eastern Road Turramurra, also organised by the Scouts.

At 10.30am, the public are invited to gather at St Ives War Memorial 203 Mona Vale Road for a service organised by St Ives Lions Club.

Residents wishing to commemorate the occasion at home can participate in the ANZAC Day driveway commemoration, Light Up the Dawn. Participants are asked to stand at the end of their driveways or on their balconies facing east from sunrise for a minute’s silence.

Residents can also observe ANZAC Day by laying floral tributes at Ku-ring-gai’s ‘Places of Pride’, an initiative of the Australian War Museum. A full list of local war memorials identified as Places of Pride is available at krg.nsw.gov.au/anzacday

For full details of ANZAC Day services visit www.krg.nsw.gov.au/anzacday.