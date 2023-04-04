The nation’s biggest and most exciting festival of fitness, active-health and nutrition, AusFitness Expo, is powering into the ICC Sydney on April 28-30!

Whether you’re into functional fitness, bodybuilding, sports modelling, an elite athlete or a weekend warrior, the much-loved AusFitness Expo is returning bigger than ever to celebrate fitness and health culture under one roof, showcasing the biggest brands, most respected fitness celebrities, newest products and latest workouts.

The AusFitness Expo puts you in the same room as elite athletes and international stars, provides access to advice from industry experts and lets you explore an extensive exhibition featuring 200+ brands, interactive feature areas, major national competitions, seminars and workshops.

Key highlights of the event will include sampling and shopping from over 200 brands, the muscle and model supershow, nutrition and performance seminars, and the active stage where you can experience the latest and greatest in group fitness.

Visit ausfitnessexpo.com.au for more information.