Willoughby City Council is currently developing a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) for future reconciliation initiatives that will deliver tangible and substantive benefits for First Nations peoples.

Council are excited to announce a series of workshops led by Susan Moylan Coombs, to facilitate collaboration with our community members and stakeholders in the development of the RAP.

Susan has extensive experience working with First Nations communities and expertise in community consultation, empowerment and the facilitation of voice and storytelling.

The workshops are a great opportunity to share ideas on how we can acknowledge and promote Gamaragal history and culture as well as developing protocols for engaging with First Nations People who are part of our community.

Workshop for Community Members and Stakeholders:

Date: Tuesday 28 March 2023.

Time: 6:30pm – 8:30pm.

Venue: Council Chambers, 31 Victor St, Chatswood NSW 2060.

Workshop for Young People:

Date: Wednesday 29 March 2023.

Time: 5pm – 7pm.

Venue: Chatswood Youth Centre – Cnr Albert Ave and Victor St, Chatswood NSW 2060.

For more information and bookings contact Dinaz Rather, Multicultural Community Development Projects Officer Dinaz.Rather@Willoughby.nsw.gov.au or call on 9777 7737.

.