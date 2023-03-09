Chatswood Public School Principal Alex Montgomery, Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell and Member for Willoughby Tim James tour newly opened learning spaces at the school.

Students are at Chatswood Public School and Chatswood High School have settled into three new buildings, handed over for the schools to use for the start of this school year.

Chatswood High School’s new Building S provided students with new general and specialist learning spaces, including science wet and dry laboratories, visual arts facilities including a dark room, kiln, and outdoor rooftop workshop, music classrooms across the lower ground floor, and flexible breakout areas on every floor. Building S was designed to integrate into the existing treescape and incorporates sustainable features including solar panels, ventilation control measures, and rainwater tanks.

Chatswood Public School’s new buildings, P1 and P2, provide 28 new learning spaces for students. Building P1 contains general learning classrooms, three special support classrooms and outdoor learning spaces across seven storeys. Building P2 provides general learning spaces across five storeys, a new library, canteen, staffroom, amenities, and a rooftop soft fall play space with views across the neighbourhood. Tensile meshing was installed into the roof structures of buildings P1 and P2, providing a ‘second skin’ which will reduce the penetration of solar heat into the buildings.

The buildings include sustainable features such as solar panels, ventilation control measures and rainwater tanks.

Chatswood Public School Principal Alex Montgomery said, “It is the most incredible facility. Our students are proud of their new learning environment and our parents are excited to walk into our school gate each day. Our teachers are loving teaching in the spaces and providing the best education for our students.”

The upgrades to both schools are on track for completion in late 2023.