Hot off the grill comes ­Sydney’s first month-long celebration of all things smoked meats – Meat March – and you won’t want to miss it!

Brought to you by Sydney’s premier smokehouse and bar, NOLA, Meat March is a month-long smoked meats festival, designed to give Sydney-siders a taste of everything this cooking style has to offer. Run in partnership with Portoro, Meat March will highlight sustainably sourced beef, that puts the focus importantly on welfare over productivity and supports regenerative agriculture and improved animal welfare outcomes in the Australian environment.

There will be a range of unique smoked meat options available on each day of the week. This includes Smoked Taco Tuesdays, Wagyu Wednesdays and Tomahawk Thursdays; where tomahawk steaks are wrapped in Jack Daniel’s-soaked muslin cloths, and soaked and aged for 60 days.

Pair the Meat March offerings with NOLA’s expansive collection of wines and American Whiskies – which is the largest public collection available in the Southern Hemisphere.

The entire Meat March festival will come to a head on Saturday 25th March, where NOLA will host a Southern Styled BBQ Smoke-Off. Their talented team of head chefs will go up against the team at Smoking Hot ‘n’ Saucy BBQ and battle it out in the kitchen for the best smoked meats. Open to all meat-lovers, guests will receive a set menu consisting of the various smoked meats produced by both teams, alongside NOLA’s classic side dishes, with guests given tokens to vote for their preferred smokers. The winner will take home the coveted Golden Meat Trophy!

Meat March will run until Friday 31 March, with walk-in spots available and bookings encouraged. The ticketed Southern Styled BBQ Smoke-Off will take place on Saturday 25 March as a set menu, with bookings essential via the NOLA website.

For more information, or to book, visit: https://www.nolasydney.com/.