Image: Somewhere Over The Rainbow Homage to Gay Icons of the World by Kim Carpenter

Kim Carpenter is a storyteller. His distinctive vision is described by Edmund Capon (late Director of The Gallery of NSW) as having “A wonderful kind of youthful, fresh spontaneity… fresh and fruity – and honest.”

Kim’s work is seen in theatre and now galleries around Australia and the globe.

For Sydney WorldPride, Kim has imagined a streetscape full of gay icons who shine brightly over and beyond their sexuality. They include figures like Peter Allen, Gertrude Stein, Ian Thorpe, Boy George and a host of others.

Carpenter’s five paintings will feature in this special exhibition along with works by celebrated photo-artist, William Yang, and other artists.

Kim Carpenter’s Maunsell Wickes Gallery WorldPride exhibition details are as follows:

Location: 19 Glenmore Road, Paddington NSW 2021.

Dates: Friday 17 February – Sunday 5 March.