Get ready to celebrate Sydney…

People of all ages are invited to join together for an evening of entertainment, food and fun – the first of its kind in the Shire.

Presented by Hornsby Shire Council, this very special WorldPride event promoting diversity and inclusivity will give residents the opportunity to join in the spirit of this major festival.

The program includes a host of events like live music from writer, composer, performer, and pianist Andy Freeborn, a performance by and crowd interaction with Charlamaine (one of Sydney’s most sought-after miming drag queens), entertainment from local LED and fire dancer Allura Mystique who cuts shapes and sprinkles fairy dust on the dancefloor, and a live stream of the Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride opening concert, featuring Kylie Minogue, Jessica Mauboy and more on a giant screen in the mall.

Food and drinks from a range of food trucks including La Raza serving Central American food, Matt & Bennys selling gua baos, Big Dog BBQ with its Texas style barbeque, Chur Burger specialty burgers, and a selection of frozen desserts and a pop-up bar.

Face painting, glitter bar and PRIDE jewellery making station and giveaways for little and big kids. Special Pride decorations in the mall include the rainbow steps to the train station, flags and lights.

Hornsby Shire Council’s Sydney WorldPride event is FREE, running from 5pm to 9:30pm on 24 February.

For the full program and further details visit https://www.hornsby.nsw.gov.au/lifestyle/events/misc-events/sydney-worldpride-2023.