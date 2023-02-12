The draft Community Engagement and Customer Experience Strategies are on public exhibition, and the Willoughby City Council is asking for feedback.

The draft strategy outlines how the Council will:

Conduct early engagement on more complex projects, to understand community views so that these views can be incorporated into the design of these projects.

Consider how engagement should take place with Willoughby’s unique community, including our proportionally high numbers of non-English speakers, time-poor working families, renters and people living in high density dwellings.

Harness the insights of Willoughby’s volunteers and special interest groups including Progress Associations.

Improve the visibility of the Council’s community engagement effort, including through introducing street engagement stalls.

Ensure that the community is engaged and informed across the full lifecycle of projects.

Monitor and evaluate the success or otherwise of individual engagement projects, and our overall engagement function.

The draft Community Engagement Strategy is intended to be implemented by June 2024.

A draft strategy has also been developed for the Council’s customer experience. This is defined as “the sum of all interactions our customers have with us via different channels …it is the feelings, emotions and perceptions the customers experience when they are having those interactions.”

The strategy’s four pillars include listening to the voice of the customer, building a customer centric culture, optimising processes, information and services, and improving technology and systems.

Both strategies will be on exhibition until Sunday, 12 March at www.haveyoursaywilloughby.com.au.

Community consultation workshops covering both strategies will be held at the locations below:

When Where Time What Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 Chatswood Council Chambers 31 Victor St, Chatswood 7-8:30pm Hybrid – either in-person or online Tuesday, 28 February 2023 Naremburn Community Centre 7 Central St, Naremburn NSW 7-8:30pm In-person only

Register for the workshops at www.haveyoursaywilloughby.com.au.