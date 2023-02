Ryde Hunters Hill Symphony Orchestra are a community orchestra that has been operating since 2010. They are supported by the City of Ryde Council.

The orchestra is holding a concert on Sunday February 26 at North Ryde School of Arts Community Centre – 201 Coxs Rd, North Ryde 2113.

‘Just Pure Passion’ is the name of the concert.

Tickets are more information can be found at https://www.rhhso.org.au/.