Willoughby City Council is seeking feedback on whether a trial new public square at Northbridge should stay in place.

Feedback is open until 8 March 2023, with a community drop-in session to be held on-site on Saturday, 18 February 2023.

The 350 square metre public space was formed in November 2022 by closing Bellambi Street, at its intersection with Sailors Bay Road. The space is known as the Bellambi Street Square.

These documents have identified the need for a neighbourhood square at Northbridge to:

• Allow for additional public activities and local events

• Enhance pedestrian and vehicle safety at the road junction

• Create a safer pedestrian link between the commercial areas of Northbridge

Since November 2022, the Northbridge Progress Association and local businesses have organised activation events, alongside informal community use, at the space. This has included a pop-up bar, a food van and finska games sessions.

The Council will be promoting the exhibition period by placing Have Your Say pavement stickers with QR code web links around Northbridge, a Have Your Say sign on a concrete barrier at the square itself, and letterbox drops and social media activity.

For more information or to participate in the consultation go to https://www.haveyoursaywilloughby.com.au/northbridge-bellambi-trial.