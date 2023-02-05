This February, Ku-ring-gai Council has an array of FREE activities for our over 50s.

The 2023 Seniors Festival has a movie outing, IT and gardening classes, lunches and morning teas, a workshop on creating herb and salad gardens in a basket, lessons on how to write your life story and much more!

On Wednesday 8 February between 10am and 2pm, the Everything for Seniors Day will showcase activities and services for older people in Ku-ring-gai at Turramurra Uniting Church Hall. Nearly 40 community organisations, clubs and groups will be there to offer information, healthy ageing advice and activities such as yoga and dancing.

Author Nigel Bartlett discusses how to retire later but still achieve work-life balance, and Julie Sursok discusses her new book on the pandemic and the ways older people have adapted to changing times.

On 9 February there’s an outing to Roseville Cinema to watch the movie Eternity. The film tells the story of Arthur Stace who chalked the word Eternity over 500,000 times on the pavements and buildings of Sydney between 1932 and 1967.

See all the activities on offer and book in at krg.nsw.gov.au/seniorsfestival or call 9424 0000.