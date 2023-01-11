There is lots of fun happening in Ku-ring-gai for the holiday season.

A pool party, special citizenship ceremony and a summer fair will be coming to St Ives Showground on Thursday 26 January. The summer fair (also on Wednesday 25 January) will feature food trucks, fireworks, amusement rides, an animal nursery and children’s movies.

The morning will begin with Mayor Jeff Pettett and Councillors welcoming 165 new Australians making their pledge as citizens. The winners of the Ku-ring-gai Australia Day Awards will also be announced in the morning ceremony held at Knox Grammar School.

Between 1pm and 5pm, the Ku-ring-gai Fitness & Aquatic Centre will host a pool party featuring a BBQ, face painting, free entertainment, music and giveaways. Entry is by gold coin donation and no bookings are required. Be sure to get down there and make a splash!

The Council’s Australia Day events are assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council.

Due to limited parking, those wishing to attend the pool party are advised to park in Lofberg Road. Parking is available at the Bicentennial Club West Pymble, which will be serving lunch on the day. There is also bike parking for up to 20 cycles.

