The Willoughby electorate has secured funding for fifteen projects through the NSW Government’s 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.
The successful projects can be found below:
|Location
|Upgrade
|Chatswood Public School P&C Association
|Play area
|St Vincent de Paul Society Chatswood
|Building repairs
|1st Willoughby Scouts
|Solar panels
|Naremburn Cammeray Anglican Church
|Outside amenities
|St Peter’s Church Cremorne
|Building upgrades
|Northbridge Sailing Club
|Undercover awning, sustainable lighting
and pontoon repairs
|Hainsworth Hall
|Acoustic tiles
|Taldumande Youth Services
|Storage space
|Police Citizens Youth Clubs North Sydney
|Roof repairs
|1st Northbridge Sea Scouts
|Pontoon upgrades
|Castlecrag Montessori School
|Upgrade outdoor play area
|RSPCA
|Animal rescue and education vehicle
|North Sydney Junior Baseball
|Sporting equipment
|1st Sailors Bay Sea Scouts
|Boatshed repairs
|Northern Sydney Junior Baseball
|Repairs to fencing and safety netting
Applications for the 2023 Program open in May 2023.
For more information about the NSW Government’s Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.