The Willoughby electorate has secured funding for fifteen projects through the NSW Government’s 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.

The successful projects can be found below:

LocationUpgrade
Chatswood Public School P&C AssociationPlay area
St Vincent de Paul Society ChatswoodBuilding repairs
1st Willoughby ScoutsSolar panels
Naremburn Cammeray Anglican ChurchOutside amenities
St Peter’s Church CremorneBuilding upgrades
Northbridge Sailing ClubUndercover awning, sustainable lighting
and pontoon repairs
Hainsworth HallAcoustic tiles
Taldumande Youth ServicesStorage space
Police Citizens Youth Clubs North SydneyRoof repairs
1st Northbridge Sea ScoutsPontoon upgrades
Castlecrag Montessori SchoolUpgrade outdoor play area
RSPCAAnimal rescue and education vehicle
North Sydney Junior BaseballSporting equipment
1st Sailors Bay Sea ScoutsBoatshed repairs
Northern Sydney Junior BaseballRepairs to fencing and safety netting

Applications for the 2023 Program open in May 2023.

For more information about the NSW Government’s Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.