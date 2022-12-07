The Willoughby electorate has secured funding for fifteen projects through the NSW Government’s 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.

The successful projects can be found below:

Location Upgrade Chatswood Public School P&C Association Play area St Vincent de Paul Society Chatswood Building repairs 1st Willoughby Scouts Solar panels Naremburn Cammeray Anglican Church Outside amenities St Peter’s Church Cremorne Building upgrades Northbridge Sailing Club Undercover awning, sustainable lighting

and pontoon repairs Hainsworth Hall Acoustic tiles Taldumande Youth Services Storage space Police Citizens Youth Clubs North Sydney Roof repairs 1st Northbridge Sea Scouts Pontoon upgrades Castlecrag Montessori School Upgrade outdoor play area RSPCA Animal rescue and education vehicle North Sydney Junior Baseball Sporting equipment 1st Sailors Bay Sea Scouts Boatshed repairs Northern Sydney Junior Baseball Repairs to fencing and safety netting

Applications for the 2023 Program open in May 2023.

For more information about the NSW Government’s Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.