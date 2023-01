The new Kendall Village Green playground is open!

The upgraded playground at West Pymble has exciting new equipment for children to enjoy this summer. This includes shared pathways, new seating and landscaping, a new drinking fountain, terraces, litter bins and a bike rack.

The upgraded playground has a striking three-in-one climbing frame, swing and trampoline, a cubby house and a nature play area.

Access to the Green has been improved via Kendall Street and Inverallan Avenue.