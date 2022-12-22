Where we go to relax has changed nowadays. Many will opt for the movies, the shops, or even their couches.

Gracy Orla Lusala, owner of Le Spa Orla, believes in a more traditional style of relaxing.

Le Spa Orla is a modern nod to the era of Roman baths where the enjoyment of warm clean water as well as the opportunity to escape busy life for a little while was offered.

Gracy’s main goal was to create a luxurious oasis where one could come to reset and then leave feeling strong with renewed energy. She wanted to ensure her guests would be provided with a sensation of complete serenity from the moment they stepped in. The result is the beautiful spaces you see in the images above and below.

Aiming to become a leading spa destination on our North Shore, their spa menu includes a curated range of refined services with facials, body treatments and exfoliation, relaxation massages, infrared sauna therapy and express remedies.

So, if you have left your Christmas shopping too late this year, empower your loved ones a wellness gift!

Their Christmas special treatment is $150. This includes a 30 minute sauna session followed by a warm oil back massage and a petite facial to finish.