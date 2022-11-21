On 21 November, Hornsby Shire Council marked Social Inclusion Week with a free event celebrating the success of its isolation-busting Hello Hornsby initiative, which has connected with over 1,500 people at 16 events across the Shire and is set to continue in 2023.

Hello Hornsby promoted social inclusion for seniors. The program of free events and activities made a significant impact across the Shire with highlights including boat trips on the Hawkesbury, a comedy show, art therapy, talks and a grandparents’ day out.

The initiative is run thanks to a NSW Government ‘Reducing Social Isolation for Seniors’ grant. Following its success in 2022, Council has successfully secured a further $30,000 to present it in 2023.

“We are delighted with the response to Hello Hornsby and are proud that it has touched the lives of so many people, bringing joy and camaraderie,” said Hornsby Shire Mayor Philip Ruddock.

“With an ageing population, it’s important for us to ensure that all our residents are catered for. Social isolation can become a real problem as we get older, and the pandemic really compounded this. Taking that first step to get out socially can be daunting, and Hello Hornsby provided people with the opportunity to do so in a safe and friendly environment with like-minded people.”

Rounding up the year, the action-packed ‘Friends, Food and Fun’ on 21 November featured comedy, music, dancing, and lunch. Like many other Hello Hornsby events, it quickly sold out, demonstrating the popularity of the initiative.

For more information about Hello Hornsby visit https://www.hornsby.nsw.gov.au/hellohornsby