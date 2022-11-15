Join for a free movie under the stars as part of the Try Turramurra Festival!

A free screening of Spiderman: No Way Home will be held at Turramurra’s Cameron Park on Friday 18 November, 7:45pm.

BYO seating, picnic rug and wet weather gear. Alternatively you can come early and grab a bean bag. Those attending are also encouraged to buy dinner or snacks from local eateries to go into a draw to win one of three $100 vouchers on the night to spend in local stores.

This event is part of the Try Turramurra Festival which aims to celebrate a unique outdoor experience in Turramurra featuring art, edible plant gardens and community events.

Visit krg.nsw.gov.au/tryturramurra to find out more.