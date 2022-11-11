This dining delight is located within the Courtyard by Marriott Sydney-North Ryde.

As you walk down the stairs toward the restaurant, the buzz of other diners will greet you. Fragrant smells will waft out from the kitchen, and when you set foot inside the venue you’ll be impressed by the simple yet clean lines of the contemporary décor.

The food is just as unpretentious as the décor, and every bit as delectable. The meals are straight-up tasty and will satisfy a range of palettes, making this a great place to bring friends, family, or colleagues after a long day in the office. Indulge with a delicious dessert to complete your experience.

The Bistro is available to book exclusively for your next corporate event, birthday party or social get together.