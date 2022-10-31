Schools Spectacular showcases the creative talents of NSW public school students. The artists range in age from 10 to 18 and will perform as singers, dancers, and musicians. They will perform alongside a 2100-voice choir, 2200 dancers, a 100-piece symphony orchestra, stage bands, a signing choir, specialist ensembles, and vocational education and training crews.

More than 600 teachers and school staff are involved in the coordination and rehearsals of the School Spectacular extravaganza. The 46 featured artists for this year’s Schools Spectacular, ‘Creating the Magic’, have been announced!

Our North Shore features artists from Beecroft, Chatswood, Epping, Hornsby, Lindfield, and Normanhurst – we are a talented bunch!

Rehearsals for the shows have begun at Qudos Bank Arena. Schools Spectacular Creative Director Sonja Sjolander said;

“The excitement and anticipation among our young artists was absolutely palpable. They were bursting with energy and pride, and there is already much camaraderie between them.”

2022 Schools Spectacular ‘Creating the Magic’ Event Snapshot

Where: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park

When: Friday 25 November 11:00am & 7:00pm

Saturday 26 November 1:00pm & 7:00pm

Prices: Platinum: Adults $60 | Concession $50

Family Pass (2 adults + 2 children) $186

Gold: Adults $46 | Concession $36

Family Pass (2 adults + 2 children) $131

Bookings can be made at www.ticketek.com.au or by phone 13 28 49

Visit the website: www.schoolsspectacular.com.au for more information.