In aid of mental health month (October), Ku-ring-gai Council is putting on two important events.

The Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Youth Mental Health Forum will be held on 18 October, and a free support session for families dealing with drug use is on 11 October.

On Tuesday 11 October, Gordon Library will be the venue for a confidential and free support session for family members managing a loved one’s drug use. The Stepping Forward session will be held in the Library’s private meeting room from 6pm to 8pm. It will focus on strategies for setting workable safe boundaries around people struggling with substance use. The session is being presented by Family Drug Support.

On Tuesday 18 October, Ku-ring-gai Council’s community services team will convene a Forum at Macquarie University which is aimed at students and teachers from across the Hornsby and Ku-ring-gai area. The forum will hear from students who have experienced mental health challenges, as well as from teachers and principals on what their schools are doing to help. Participants will learn about coping mechanisms and positive approaches that can be implemented at school and at home.

Bookings are essential and can be made at krg.nsw.gov.au/libraryevents