Halloween and sweets go together like bread and butter,

Between all the sweets your kids will bring home from trick or treating, and all the bags you bought for anyone coming to your door, the day is full of sugar!

Even while there is room in every diet for sweets in moderation, you can still keep your spooky spirits with nutritious Halloween treats that the whole family will love.

HelloFresh has provided some simple, healthy Halloween treats from their collection of recipes.

Booooonana Ghosts

These ghost shaped frozen banana treats are delicious and so loved by children. But don’t let the cute design fool you, adults enjoy them just as much!

Apple Monsters

They’re silly. They’re easy to make. And best of all, they’ll make your kids laugh!

Creepy Crawly Toast

Make classic toast spooky with the addition of black-olive spiders. This dish is so easy to make and will leave your kids wanting more!

For more healthy treat ideas this Halloween, visit the HelloFresh website.