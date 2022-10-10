Demand for care in our local Ku-ring-gai area is on the rise. The 2021 Census showed nearly 5000 people needing assistance with day-to-day activities such as dressing, showering and eating.

On Thursday 20 October, our dedicated local carers are invited to have free massages, manicures and facials at Gordon Uniting Church. The free event will run between 10am and 2pm and is being organised by Ku-ring-gai Council and Gordon-Pymble Uniting Church in recognition of Carers Week. The idea is to offer support and self-care so carers can take a brief break from their responsibilities.

Carers will have a choice of free manicures, facials, massages, reflexology and group meditation. A free lunch and morning tea will also be served to carers and their family member.

Time slots can be booked by calling 9424 0970 or lli@krg.nsw.gov.au

Gordon Uniting Church is located at 18 Cecil Street Gordon, opposite Ravenswood School.