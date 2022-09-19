The Classical Guitar Society Sydney is celebrating the life of renowned Australian guitarist and composer, Philip Houghton, in a tribute concert on Saturday 24 September at the Mosman Art Gallery.

Houghton, who passed away in 2017, was one of the most influential and distinctive figures of the Australian guitar scene and inspired guitarists and music lovers around the world.

The concert will feature performances of his music by Guitar Trek, John Couch, Sydney Guitar Trio, Giuseppe Zangari, Danny McKay, Paul Nash, UNSW Guitar Ensemble, and the Classical Guitar Society Orchestra.

Classical guitarist Phillip Houghton

Born in Melbourne in 1954, Houghton lived for many years in Sydney, teaching from his home in Petersham and then Summer Hill. Houghton trained as an artist and was a self-taught composer. His works have been widely performed and recorded by leading local and international musicians including John Williams, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, Karin Schaupp and Slava Grigoryan.

The concert starts at 7pm. Tickets are $35 or $30 (concession) and are available in advance from www.classicalguitarsydney.org or at the door.