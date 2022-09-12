The Council Chambers in Gordon will host a talk featuring leading brain health researcher, Dr Katya Numbers. She will discuss how to keep dementia at bay.

Dr Numbers’ work focuses on modifiable lifestyle factors associated with dementia risk such as social contact, low mood, exercise and diet. She has published 26 papers and attracted over $6 million in funding for dementia related research.

According to Dr Numbers, behavioural changes are quick and easy to capture and may help identify those in very early stages of dementia when interventions are most effective.

The talk will be held on Tuesday 20 September from 10am to 12 noon. Light refreshments will be served.

Bookings for the free talk can be made at krg.nsw.gov.au/whatson.