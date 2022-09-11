If you haven’t already experienced the jam-packed weeks of the Eco-Festival, do not worry! The festival is set until 30 September, so there is plenty of time to get involved.

There are events almost every day and weekend, including the St Ives Showground Markets, a sculpture trail, bird walks, live performances, seed collection workshops, nature journaling, and much more.

Ku-ring-gai Council is hosting the event to bring the community together and show real life techniques which will help keep our planet healthy for future generations.

The festival, which will host free and low cost events, is about all things green and encourages your participation.

Here is what to expect for the rest of the month:

St Ives Showground Market – Saturday’s from 8am to 2pm with food, candle and jewellery stalls (free).

Spring has sprung – Tuesday 13 September from 10am to 11:30am ($20).

Frog habitat workshop – Saturday 17 September from 10am to 11:30am ($5-$15).

Bushfire simulation and Climate Wise Communities webinar – Wednesday 21 September from 7pm to 9pm (free).

How to make beeswax wraps – Saturday 24 September from 2pm to 3pm ($10).

Crop swap – Sunday 25 September from 9:30am to 11am.

Reusable bag and printing workshop – Sunday 25 September from 10am to 11am ($25).

Recycled clothing art and craft workshop – Monday 26 September from 9:30am to 11am (free).