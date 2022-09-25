Crows Nest is feeling the buzz with the opening of the new Hume Street Park in the heart of Crows Nest.

The NSW State Government invested $3.5 million to make this space a reality. Member for Willoughby Tim James said the park will boost connectivity by providing a convenient pedestrian link between the new Sydney Metro Crows Nest train station on Hume Lane and the shopping and dining precinct on Willoughby Road.

“This project has delivered 1,200 square metres of much-needed new open space for the community.” Mr James said.

“The plaza gives the community additional space to relax and enjoy the outdoors. We know how vital green space is for our health and wellbeing.”

The NSW Government is also delivering the Sydney Metro rail line and the Holtermann Street Park. These are both projects that will result in a more connected and environmentally friendly future for the local area.