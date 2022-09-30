Calling all big kids and littlies!

The Big Bounce, the largest inflatable theme park in the entire world, is back on and in our neighbourhood until 9 October. Guinness Record-certified, the new tour features an enormous inflatable playground including the record-holding ‘World’s Largest Jumping Castle’ as well as a 300 metre-long inflatable obstacle course, racing slides, ball pits, mazes and climbing walls. From family friendly to adults-only sessions, bop over to St Ives showground these school holidays to wear those teenyboppers out.

More information can be found at https://thebigbounceaustralia.com.au

Image: Sarasota Experience