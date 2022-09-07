Women’s Health Week, running from 5 – 11 September, encourages women to book important health check-ups to take care of their physical and mental health.

The NSW Government, in the 2022-23 budget, announced a number of new initiatives to support women’s health. These included $80 million to improve affordability and access to fertility treatments, and $40 million to establish 16 menopause services across NSW to support women with the management of severe or prolonged symptoms.

Member for Willoughby Tim James expressed concern that women may have delayed or avoided appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know women have been under greater stress during the pandemic, with increased pressures on their work, home and social life potentially taking a toll on their mental and physical health,” Mr James said.

“Women need to make their health a priority this Women’s Health Week as delaying routine check-ups may cause what was initially a minor health concern to develop into a more serious issue.”

Women’s Health Week is an annual national event, run by not-for-profit organisation Jean Hailes for Women’s Health.

NSW Health also provides a range of services and programs targeted to addressing the health needs of women including cervical and breast cancer screening, fertility treatments, menopause support and mental health services.

If you need to talk to someone immediately, the Mental Health Line is available 24/7 on 1800 011 511. You can also find other mental health support and services for women on the NSW Health website https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/.