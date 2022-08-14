Local community groups will host two festivals in St Ives with support from a $1 million investment by the NSW Government through their Stronger Together Grants Program. The Rotary Club of St Ives, Food and Wine Festival will have $8,000 in funding. The Chabad House of the North Shore get $5,000 for their annual Chanukah on the Green event.

The St Ives Food & Wine Festival in September is a large annual fund-raising event. It will feature 30 international and regional food stalls, 30 wine & beer stalls, as well as 25 lifestyle and charity stalls. There will be children’s entertainment and live music. The event will raise funds for Ku-ring-gai Neighbourhood Centre and Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Women’s Shelter

The annual Chanukah on the Green event in December is an open and inclusive Jewish festival. It is an opportunity to experience Jewish culture and traditions, and engage and network with the Jewish community.

Stronger Together Project Grants are now open for projects being held in 2023. Funding of between $20,000 and $40,000 is on offer to groups wanting to develop projects that help drive social cohesion in their local area.

Applications for these grants will be open until 5pm Friday, 26 August. More information about the grants can be found at https://multicultural.nsw.gov.au/grants