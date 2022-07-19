An ambitious plan to revitalise Hornsby Town Centre will aim to facilitate thousands of new homes and jobs and strengthen Hornsby’s role as the major centre of the Bushland Shire.

The Council’s vision is to create a thriving town centre that reflects its bushland setting. Hornsby Shire Mayor Phillip Ruddock is focused on creating a sustainable, healthy, and liveable town centre.

“Hornsby is the heart of the Shire where thousands of people live, work, learn, shop, and relax. It’s our major transport hub. We’re excited that our new masterplan outlines a framework to revitalise and elevate its town centre, transforming it into a thriving destination. This masterplan will facilitate the creation of 4,500 new homes and 5,000 new jobs by 2036.”



Key features of the plan include:

Residential towers to provide 4,500 new homes including around 470 affordable homes

Low emissions buildings to support Council’s target of net zero emissions by 2050

Support for employment to create 5,000 new jobs

A new multi-purpose community facility including a library

A network of green and connected public spaces that reinforce the Bushland Shire identity including:

A new town square next to Hornsby Mall (near the water fountain)

A new open space park on the corner of Burdett and George Street.

An expanded and reconfigured Cenotaph Park

A new plaza on rail land in Jersey Street

A revamped transport hub and improved traffic, parking and a second pedestrian link across the rail corridor

A hotel and seniors housing at Hornsby RSL

Better connections for walking and cycling to support active transport including improved links to Hornsby Park.

The Hornsby Town Centre Masterplan aligns with the priorities of North District Plan which identifies Hornsby Town Centre as a strategic centre.

The Hornsby Town Centre Masterplan will be on public exhibition until 30 September 2022. Have your say at yoursay.hornsby.nsw.gov.au.

