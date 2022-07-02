These school holidays, Ku-ring-gai Local Council and The Kur-ring-gai Arts and Culture Festival are offering opportunities to keep kids active and entertained. There is something to do for all age groups – primary to high schoolers!

We’ve listed the top two must go-to events hosted by the Ku-ring-gai Local Council and The Kur-ring-gai Arts and Culture Festival you should do before the winter school holidays end.

Ku-ring-gai Wildflower Garden

Offering full or half day holiday programs, primary school children (6-12 years old) can get their hands dirty learning about prehistoric facts or how to survive in the bush.

Located at 420 Mona Vale Road, St Ives 2075, the Junior Palaeontologists full day program (15 July, 9am – 4pm) will teach your kids about the megafauna which once grew in Ku-ring-gai – there is also live dinosaur descendants feature to get the kids excited!

Ku-ring-gai Wildflower Garden is also offering a Survival Skills full day program (18 July, 9am – 4pm) where children will learn bush first aid, how to build a shelter and find fresh water, and which native foods they can eat for survival.

To book visit the Ku-ring-gai local council website https://www.krg.nsw.gov.au/Home

2. Ku-ring-gai Arts and Cultural Festival 18 June – 24 July

Go down to Ku-ring-gai Town Hall, where young people aged over eight years old can watch The Red Dust hosted by Marian Street Theatre for Young People. The play is a Chinese-Australian theatre fable. It includes subtitles in English so you can follow on even if you do not know Chinese.

Final date to book is 16 July 1:30pm – 7:30pm at $20 per ticket.

The festival is also hosting the Grace Cossington Smith Gallery exhibition, with local artist Stephen Hall focusing on the conceptual interplay between Australia, man, the world, and mind.