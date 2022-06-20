Bring your picnic rug, folding chairs, own food and alcohol, and tune in for an afternoon of classical music!

The Willoughby Symphony in the Park will be held in Willoughby Park on McClelland Street, Willoughby.

Guy Noble will be conducting highlights from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, Verdi’s Rigoletto and more. Australian vocalists Julie Lea Goodwin and Mark Vincent will be bringing the house down with their renditions of some classic pieces.

Gates will open at 12pm, with event running from 2pm – 4pm.

For booking and event details visit https://comms.willoughby.nsw.gov.au/ch/92920/2tyx4/1310/L72LbB64BbvXLv1CsZCUPviqPoLfSzZWI79DDJDX-1.html