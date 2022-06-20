Image: Wild weather on the horizon

Data released by NRMA Insurance shows NSW has experienced one of its worst seasons for wild weather damage.

Over 25,000 wild weather home claims were made in Australia this autumn, the majority of these being in NSW. This makes autumn the third-worst season for wild weather home damage in NSW, behind only the Black Summer of 2019-20 and summer 2018-19.

The data also reveals that the North Shore and Hornsby saw the most wild weather claims in NSW this autumn.

Local suburbs hardest hit by wild weather this autumn (home and motor claims):

1. Wahroonga (2nd hardest hit in Sydney)

2. St. Ives (4th hardest hit in Sydney)

3. Mosman (7th hardest hit in Sydney)

4. Pymble (9th hardest hit in Sydney)

5. Roseville (10th hardest hit in Sydney)