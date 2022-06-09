Image: A man who clearly loves his trees

Ku-ring-gai Council is encouraging you to share a photo of your favourite local tree, and win!

The Love Your Trees photo competition aims to raise awareness of Ku-ring-gai’s ‘urban forest’ and the importance of retaining mature native trees. It will run for four weeks, from 9 June – 7 July.

The competition has two age categories: 6 to 15 years, and 15 years and older.

One winner from each age group will be randomly drawn and can choose either a $100 native plant voucher for the Ku-ring-gai Wildflower Garden Nursery or a $100 voucher for the Treetops high ropes adventure at St Ives Showground.

Entrants can submit their photos at krg.nsw.gov.au/loveyourtrees from Thursday 9 June and share them on social media using the hashtag #loveyourtrees

All images submitted by the community can be viewed online at krg.nsw.gov.au/loveyourtree

Start loving your trees everyone!