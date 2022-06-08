Image: Quantum Site Support Expo stand

If you are affected by macular disease, glaucoma, stroke, blindness, or any condition which affects vision (including reading and learning challenges), this is for you.

Quantum RLV is presenting a free one-day Expo in Thornleigh for locals on Thursday 16 June, 2022. The event will run from 10am – 4pm and will be at the Quantum Showroom, 1/2 Pioneer Ave, Thornleigh 2120.

On the day of the Expo, there will be an opportunity for people to discuss specific low vision issues and understand what assistive technology is available – as well as opportunities to road test equipment. Family and carers are also welcome, as are health care professionals and their clients.