Macquarie Park will get a major post-lockdown boost with MPEXPO, a free, open-air street festival on Wednesday 25 May.

Banfield Road will close to traffic to create space for the community to come together – and everyone is invited. Showcasing the innovation district’s achievements, MPEXPO will include tech demos, keynote speakers plus food trucks, live music, street art and more.

Anthony O’Neill, Chair of event hosts at Connect Macquarie Park Innovation District said:

“We have some of the brightest minds in Sydney right here in Macquarie Park. Professionals in health, pharmaceuticals, technology, and telecommunications, plus Macquarie University researchers. By bringing everyone together we can create new ideas and new opportunities – and have some fun!”

Leading Macquarie Park workplaces will showcase their latest products and achievements, including tech specialists Fujifilm Business Innovation, life sciences leader Novartis, and hearing device manufacturers Cochlear.

Keynote speakers on the MPEXPO stage will include best-selling author Michael McQueen, international climate finance expert Katerina Kimmorley, and local broadcaster and innovation expert James O’Loghlin (ABC TV’s The New Inventors).

Macquarie Park is Australia’s original innovation district – purpose-built as a centre where industry and research could collide. Connect Macquarie Park Innovation District was launched last year to help take the powerhouse area further.

Macquarie Park

Already home to 72,000 employees and 45,000 students, significant transformation of the area is underway. Identified as a Premier’s Priority Precinct in 2020, the NSW Government recently shared plans to add 20,000 more jobs to the precinct over 20 years.

Mark Ames, General Manager at Connect Macquarie Park Innovation District said everyone is welcome at MPEXPO:

“It’s a great opportunity for the wider Ryde community to come and discover the amazing work and opportunities on their doorsteps.”

“For Macquarie Park’s employees, this is a chance to get together with your teams again after months of lockdown and spend quality time in person in a fun festival atmosphere. With great food and live music, MPEXPO will be a real street party!”

MPEXPO has been made possible with the support of the NSW Government. The event is open from 10am to 3pm on the 25 May, and entry is free. Visit mpexpo.com.au for more information.