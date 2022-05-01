Busways is looking for bus drivers in the Willoughby and Ryde area! If exploring local areas and interacting with local legends sounds like a good way to make money – this could be for you.

Busways is the new operator of public bus transport for North West Sydney for Transport for NSW. They are an Australian-owned company that has been serving the community for 80 years. Their bus drivers come from all walks of life–all age groups, female and male drivers, and people from a wide range of backgrounds (former chefs, accountants, data analysts, IT people, teachers, stay at home mums). All these people have become bus drivers and enjoy serving the community.

People who enjoy driving and engaging with people are encouraged to consider becoming drivers. Busways are actively recruiting for bus drivers in Western Sydney. If you have a safe driving record and a positive attitude to customer service, Busways provide full training that can upgrade your C class licence to a Heavy Vehicle licence.

Some of the pros include a stable career in essential services with a good team of people, the ability to engage with the public on a regular basis, and full training to obtain licences and accreditations.

For more information, please feel free contact Saxon Cheng on 0416 365 565.