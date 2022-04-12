Image: Pan of cauliflower rice

Are you looking for some lower carbohydrate, substitute foods?

Here is something you may or may not have heard of –

Cauliflower rice!

Cauliflower rice is becoming a popular low carb substitute for rice. It is made from shredding fresh cauliflower.

Perhaps the reason it’s becoming so popular is because it only has 10% – 20% of the calories that the same amount of cooked rice possesses. So if you want to substitute it with your basmati fix, you’ll be getting five times less calories. Or (knowing what I’d do), you can indulge in five times the amount of cauliflower rice than you would your normal rice intake.

It’s fairly easy to make. All you have to do is break your cauliflower down into smaller segments. Then, using a cheese grater, shred from the top of the cauliflower head. Once it has all been shredded, you can either consume it raw, or you can pop it in the steamer for that softer, rice-like texture.

Give it a try, see if you can notice the difference!