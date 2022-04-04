Image: the catwalk model

Tonnes of clothes are thrown out and wasted everyday.

Here is your chance to do something positive for your community and the environment. Get down to Thornleigh Community Centre this Saturday 9 April to swap some of your clothes. Dust off the Gucci and the old Louis Vuitton, someone else might be in desperate desire for some aesthetic spice.

The event put on by the Hornsby Shire Council will run from 11am – 1pm.

Participants are encourage to bring 8 garments which they can swap for buttons as currency.

Garments are expected to be cleaned and well maintained/looked after.