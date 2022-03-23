Jay Houhlias

Blue light blocker glasses are the new fad.

But why?

Well, blue light is one of the spectrum colours. There is blue light which comes from the sun, but the artificial form of blue light comes to us through our digital devices. This is the type of blue light which has become an area of concern for many people.

We spend hours upon hours everyday looking at our screens, and people have started to question what kind of impact this has on our eyes.

Most of the science is still out on this, and it appears that no one has been able to prove or disprove anything with complete certainty. However, it is interesting to note that Specsavers has quoted The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists on its website, stating:

“No evidence exists to suggest that normal environmental exposure to blue light, including those from digital screen technology, causes damage to eyesight. Filtering out the blue light from screens is not necessary in general use.”

The reason that this is interesting is because Specsavers sell blue light blocker glasses as one of their products.

Stating that there is no evidence to back up the fact that a product actually works is hardly a sales pitch! But I say, good on Specsavers for bringing back some good old-fashioned honesty in their marketing.

If anything, this also just goes to show how careful everyone has become about making scientific/health related claims, especially ones which can lead to litigation.

So what is the answer? Should we invest in a pair of blue light blocker glasses?

To make it easier for you, Specsavers does state that ‘extreme and sustained exposure’ to blue light ‘may’ damage your eyes. I believe it couldn’t hurt to try them out and see if you feel any better. You might even find, especially if you’ve never worn glasses before, that the glasses look suits you.

Source: https://www.specsavers.com.au/blue-light

Image: A cute pink dog wearing glasses