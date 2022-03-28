Supported by a grant from the NSW Government, Enliven Ku-ring-gai is an event program bringing entertainment to the suburbs of Ku-ring-gai.

On 1 April from 6pm – 8pm, Lindfield Village Green at Tyron Road will house light entertainment and alfresco dining. Food choices include Thai, Vietnamese, Indian and Italian, as well as fast food options and food trucks. Entertainment will be provided by the Danni Da Ros Duo and there will be face painting and a hint of magic for the kids.

On 8 April from 6pm – 8pm, the lawn at 1 Gilroy Street in Turramurra will host a performance from the Kristen Fletcher Trio. The lawn will be transformed into an outdoor dining area with restaurants and takeaway food available.

Mayor Jeff Pettett said the aim of these events was to give the community some free entertainment and support local businesses.

Imagine Source: https://www.krg.nsw.gov.au/Things-to-do/Events-and-festivals/Enliven-Ku-ring-gai