Australia’s largest pet care provider, TPG Capital owned Greencross Pet Wellness Company, has joined with West Ryde Veterinary Clinic (WRVC).

The partnership intends to provide pet owners in the West Ryde region the highest level of veterinary care, combining the skills and expertise of Dr David Croft and his team at West Ryde, with the resources and network of the pet care leader.

For over 45 years Dr Croft, alongside Anna Croft and Wei Poon (Ada) and a team of five veterinarians and eight vet nurses, now has over 4,500 patients and they provide small animal veterinary services including consultations, house calls, surgery, dentistry, vaccinations, puppy preschool, boarding, low-level laser therapy, imaging, and pathology.

Greencross Pet Wellness Company CEO, George Wahby says he is proud to be partnering with such a reputable clinic.

“Everything we do is for pets’ health and wellness and we are delighted to partner with David and his team to offer premium veterinary care to the West Ryde area,” he said.

WRVC has been operating from its original site located at 1068 Victoria Road, West Ryde NSW, since 1976. Dr David Croft will continue to lead the practice with the full clinical autonomy that all Greencross Vets are provided with and the Pet Wellness Company is set to invest in a refurbishment of the clinic as well as updated equipment.

Photo via Greencross Pet Wellness Company