The year of the Tiger is here and with it, an array of interiors have gained inspiration from this fact. Here are 3 simple ways to spice up your house with a roar.

Coffee Table Books:

Take some time to visit a flea market or an Op shop, or simply your local book store and select some delightful books to complement your tables with. Wildlife photography can be striking and stunning, the perfect browse for guests and family members alike.

Wall Art:

Hanging a fresh new piece of art can really bring a home to life. A painting or perhaps some metal, geometric art is an easy way to lift the mood in a space. There are so many ways to enhance your nest. Hanging large tapestries or embossed fabrics on your walls are beautiful and easy to attach. Keep it simple or add an abstract Big Cat to your home this coming season and feel the subtle change as you revive your abode instantly.

Scatter Cushions: If it’s not a whole new sofa that you’re in need of, but you need a little lift, then some Tiger printed cushions will do the trick nicely! The power behind the eye of the Tiger will remind you how powerful your day could be each time they greet you. Bright hues or subtle pastels, however, you add to your current living space, be sure to incorporate this beautiful creature.

Here’s to an abundant year. We hope it’s a grrrreat time for everyone!