Christa Nicola

Now is the time to be more environmentally conscious than ever. We are now looking at those quick getaways around NSW with the summer holidays behind us. Whether you are looking at romantic escapes or family trips, keep your time away ecologically minded with these three top picks that put minimising environmental impact first.

THE WEEREEWA HOUSE

Tiny House, Sleeps three from $300 per night. Lake George, New South Wales.

Weereewa House is the perfect place to escape from your hectic digital life to all our city-dwelling readers. Taking the international trend in tiny houses to a whole new level; A beautifully designed and handcrafted tiny home on wheels is set in this spectacular rural setting. The Tiny House is situated on the west ridge overlooking Lake George and will give you breathtaking panoramic views of the lake beds. Less than a three-hour drive from Sydney, enjoy some quiet time star gazing at night after a fun day checking out some local wineries.

https://www.stayz.com.au/holiday-rental/p9538378?arrival=2022-04-14&departure=2022-04-18

BUBBLETENT AUSTRALIA

Bubbletent Blue Mountains. Image Source: Bubbletent Australia website

Sleeps two from $370 per night. Blue Mountains, New South Wales.

Bubbletents are growing fast in Australia and what better place to stay than in the idyllic Blue Mountains. Great for couples wanting to escape the bustling city, you’ll be spoilt with an outdoor bath, fire pits and incredible panoramic views. Hoping to get some stargazing in? There’s an incredible telescope to catch the twinkling beauties. Go for a trek overlooking incredible waterfalls or lay about taking in the beautiful surroundings. With all the activities available in the mountains, your days can be filled with whatever takes your fancy.

bubbletentaustralia.com

LILY PADS

Lily Pads Palm Beach. Image Source: Lilypad website

Sleeps two from $1,650. Palm Beach, New South Wales.

This stunning floating haven just north of Sydney screams luxurious eco-consciousness at its very best. Lily Pads is a stay that you won’t ever forget. Be prepared to be spoilt to the max. It’s a little pricey, but you’ll get a champagne and tasting plate on arrival using only the best produce available. A gourmet dinner can also be served, so you can wine and dine in style while floating into serene oblivion overlooking the sunset.

https://www.lilypadpalmbeach.com.au/stay

Choosing your quick getaway with the environment in mind has never been easier with all these options available. Who knew NSW had so many innovative trips that sit in some of the most beautiful spots. Now is the time to take advantage of the changing times and sit back and soak in everything nature has to offer.

Main Image Source: Stayz website