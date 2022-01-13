Recipe by Heather Thomas

Carve out 20 minutes for yourself one spring day and make this drink. Marvel at the transformation of fibrous rhubarb to bittersweet syrup.

This syrup is enough for 4 refreshing rhubarb and mint sodas or, spiked with 50 ml/2 fl oz of vodka or gin, 4 cocktails.

Makes

250 ml/9 fl oz syrup

Ingredients for the syrup

200 g/7 oz sugar

300 ml/1/2 pint water

280 g/10 oz rhubarb, roughly

1 stalk, chopped

For the soda

Sprig of mint

50 ml//2 fl oz syrup

Ice

Sparkling water

Method

Put the sugar and water into a saucepan over a low heat and stir constantly until the sugar dissolves. Add the rhubarb and infuse for 20 minutes. Strain the rhubarb and store the syrub in the frideg for a week. Munch the rhubarb as it is, or serve over icecream.

2. Rub a mint leaf in your fingers to release the oil and then run it around the rim of a tall glass filled with ice. Pour in the syrup, top with sparkling water and add the mint.

You can find this recipe and many more in The Mindful Kitchen