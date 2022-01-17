Jodie Wolf

Live music has been tentatively making its come-back post lockdowns and 2022 promises to make up for some lost time with the entertainment Australian venues have planned. One incredible show that you will want to immerse yourself in, is Synthony.

This extraordinary show takes you through a journey of the last 30 years of electronic dance music, heard as you have never experienced it before. A full orchestra, world-renowned DJs and strong vocals, all topped off with a vivacious laser, light show. Expect to hear some classics from Avicii, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim, and more, plus marvel at the precision and power with which their conductor Sarah-Grace Williams leads.

We were lucky enough to speak to Sarah-Grace about her time with this jaw-dropping show.

Name

Sarah-Grace Williams

Originally From

Sydney

When did your love for music begin and how did it lead to the world of composing?

Music has been my life for as long as I can remember. I started my musical journey at a very young age and it has always been the centre of my world.

My instrumental studies led me to complete my music degree in Australia, majoring in performance (clarinet and piano) and composing. Whilst at uni, I started conducting on the side but my passion for this quickly overtook and I knew that I wanted to focus my energies here. I then travelled to Russia where I undertook postgrad studies in conducting and returned to Australia to take up a number of conducting positions. In 2009, I founded The Metropolitan Orchestra and am still the Artistic Director and Chief Conductor today. I also continue to enjoy many guest-conducting engagements each year with other orchestras.

How does it feel to be a woman in charge? When you’re up there it must be a lot of pressure?

Undeniably, there are far less women on the podium compared to men but quite honestly I think very little about my sex, nor that I am in ‘charge’. Rather, I see myself as one member of a team. My role is much like a soccer coach. You can have 11 of the world’s best players on the field, but without a unified game plan, it is going to be a mess out there!

My job is to unify all the musicians, to bring our best possible game! I don’t feel the pressure up there, because I don’t have time to think about that.

Live music has been greatly missed and is something that we have all hungered for during our lockdowns. What are your thoughts on why live music is so popular and do you think a live orchestra could ever be replicated?

Music feeds the soul and nothing can replace the feeling that consumes your whole body when watching a live performance (or performing live for that matter!). The musicians move and breathe life into the music together, and watching this unfold, and the communication across the whole orchestra can be magical. It is a once-only experience as well, as no two performances are ever the same.

Image via Synthony

Music means connection for a lot of people. Would you agree and what does it mean for you?

Absolutely. Music knows no barriers. It speaks to everyone and therefore can bring everyone together. It is such a powerful medium and I personally just love communicating using this medium!

Which instruments do you play, and which is your favourite?

I play a number of instruments but my favourite would be the clarinet and piano, followed by the cello, double bass and harp! Oh and violin because my daughter now plays the violin, and it lights up my heart when she plays!

Do you feel that live music is making a comeback post lockdown?

Yes! When lockdown ended, performances were not immediately possible as we still had many restrictions that made performances unviable. However, since returning to the stage in November, I have conducted nine concerts and each has been so very special. Our musicians have been itching to play and our audiences have been itching to attend. The shared joy of being back to live performances has been absolutely beautiful!

What are your feelings pre and post-show? What were yours at Synthony Qudos?

Pre-show I am very focused, but it is an excited focus. Standing side-stage to walk on is always a pretty special feeling. Post-show I am generally on a huge high and pumped full of energy…that is until my body crashes and I need to get to bed!

The Sydney Synthony show was very special. It was the end of our Australian tour for 2021, another year that punished our industry. To be able to be on that stage, with 6000 people in the audience was huge! It was actually my final performance for 2021. It was an epic way to see out the year and just what the doctor ordered after two years of covid-cancellations.

How loud is it really for you up there?

Oh, it is very loud. But a good loud. I hear everything I need to hear and a little bit more!!

You can catch Synthony on their Australian tour now. To find out more information visit https://synthony.com/

Be inspired by Sarah-Grace via her Instagram @maestrasgw

Sarah-Grace Williams conducting at Synthony.

Image via Synthony